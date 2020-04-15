Thane district: Count of COVID-19 cases now 273; death toll 11

Thane district: Count of COVID-19 cases now 273; death toll 11PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-04-2020 22:57 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 22:57 IST
As 17 new COVID-19 cases surfaced on Wednesday, the tally of such patients in Thane district of Maharashtra has risen to 273, the authorities said. Coronavirus has so far claimed the lives of 11 persons in the district, they said.
Of the 17 persons who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, as many as 14 were from Thane city, two from Kalyan Dombivali and one from Navi Mumbai, the officials said. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 cases reported so far are 55, which includes five deaths, the officials said.
