Mizoram launches website to help residents stranded in other states due to lockdown

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:09 IST
Mizoram launches website to help residents stranded in other states due to lockdown

The Mizoram government on Wednesday launched a website to help the residents of the state stranded in different parts of the country due to the lockdown. Chief Minister Zoramthanga announced the launch of the portal on his Twitter handle.

He said that the Mizos, stranded in different parts of the country, can report and submit their details on the official website - tankhang.mizoram.gov.in. The government also apologised to the people of the state stranded in other northeastern states for not being able to bring them back home.

Though it was planned to bring back the residents of the state stranded in different parts of the North East as a result of the lockdown, such could not be done due to the extension of the lockdown till May 3, the government said in a statement..

