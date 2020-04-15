Left Menu
Senior Assam health official placed under suspension for 'dereliction' of duty

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 15-04-2020 23:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2020 23:11 IST
The joint director of health services of Dibrugarh district has been placed under suspension by the Assam government for "gross misconduct" as he has been away from the headquarters without permission amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An order issued by the Assam Health and Family Welfare Department on Wednesday said that Udayan Kumar Baruah is out of headquarters since April 12, without availing permission from the deputy commissioner, Dibrugarh and other competent authority.

"... His absence has put the entire health system to risk and the innocent lives into danger... His absence from duty without information tantamount to gross negligence and dereliction of duty during such a pandemic..." it said. Baruah is placed under suspension under Section 6(1) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeals) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect pending departmental proceedings, the order added.

Sub Divisional Medical and Health Officer (HQ), Nabajyoti Gogoi, will take over as in-charge unilaterally with financial powers until further orders, the state government said. In view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Assam government had cancelled all leaves of doctors with effect from March 31.

