Bandra incident: Police arrests TV journalist for spreading misinformation about trains

A TV journalist has been arrested for spreading misinformation about trains that led to huge gathering of migrant labourers outside the Bandra railway station on Tuesday. "Rahul Kulkarni (a journalist with a TV channel) has been arrested in connection with yesterday's gathering in Bandra. He is accused of spreading misinformation about trains being restarted," said Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police.

He further said that the journalist will be produced before Bandra Court tomorrow. Speaking on the incident, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, "Misinformation regarding commencement of trains from April 14 was spread using 11 different methods. The accounts have been tracked, FIRs are being filed and a due legal consequence will follow."

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Cyber Department had identified over 30 accounts on various social platforms including a 'news channel' for spreading rumours about train services, which led to a huge gathering at Bandra railway station here on Tuesday. More than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the station in Bandra on Tuesday, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of the lockdown to May 3. (ANI)

