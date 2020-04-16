Left Menu
COVID-19 pandemic: Over 56,000 people under surveillance in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-04-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 01:02 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday said over 56,000 people who came in contact with COVID-19 suspected cases were put under surveillance. Till date around 56,595 people have been put under surveillance, including 7,784 people in home quarantine, 270 in hospital quarantine, 260 in hospital isolation and 30,228 under home surveillance, an official bulletin said.

Besides, 18,049 persons have completed their surveillance period of 28 days, it said. Meanwhile, 22 new positive cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the union territory on Wednesday, of which 18 are from Kashmir division and four from Jammu division, the bulletin said.

It said the total number of positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 300. Out of these 300 cases, 260 are active, 36 have recovered and four have died, according to the daily media bulletin on the coronavirus pandemic.

Till now 4,871 samples have tested negative, it said. The bulletin further gave the district wise breakup of the COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir.

Srinagar registered 76 positive cases, of which 64 are active, 11 have recovered and one died, it said. In Bandipora, total 56 positive cases have been reported till now, of which 45 are active, 10 have recovered and one died, the bulletin said.

Baramulla has registered 42 positive cases, of these 41 are active and one died, it said. In Kupwara, all the 25 positive cases are active, according to the bulletin. Of the 14 cases in Shopian, 12 are active and two have recovered, it said.

There are 13 active positive COVID-19 cases in Ganderbal. Of the Budgam’s 11 positive cases, eight are active and three have recovered, the bulletin said.

Kulgam has five active positive cases and in Pulwama there are two active positive cases and one has recovered, it said. Anantnag district has only one active positive case.

The bulletin said Jammu has 26 positive cases, of which 23 are active and three have recovered. It said of the 20 positive cases in Udhampur, 15 are active, four have recovered and one died.

Rajouri has three positive cases, of which two are active one has recovered. Samba district has reported four positive cases till now, which are all active and Kisthwar has one case who recovered, the bulletin said. It said the breakup represents the districts from which the patients have been traced.

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

