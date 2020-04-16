Villagers attack police, medical team sent to spread awareness on COVID-19 in East Champaran
Locals of a village in Harsiddhi blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on coronavirus and urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing.ANI | East Champaran (Bihar) | Updated: 16-04-2020 07:38 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 07:38 IST
Locals of a village in Harsidhi blocked and attacked a medical and police team who went there to spread awareness on coronavirus and urge villagers to follow lockdown guidelines and social distancing. According to SDO Dhirendra Mishra, security personnel and a health manager were injured in the attack.
"We had received complaints that people were not practising social distancing and not following the lockdown guidelines in the village. Due to this, a police team along with the medical team went there to make them aware of the infection and the dangers it posed. However, the situation turned heated," Mishra told reporters here. "However, the administration team showed restraint and came out of there, meanwhile, a health manager and a bodyguard along with some other security personnel received injuries in the incident. We are keeping an eye on the situation," he added.
Bihar, so far, has 70 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including one death, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- East Champaran
- Bihar
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
Hope US-India partnership will lead to scientific breakthrough to end COVID-19 pandemic: US senior official
Four more positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Andhra Pradesh
Somalia facing COVID-19 challenge, UN urges to unite in fight against pandemic
New UN plan launched to counter devastating socio-economic impacts of COVID-19
Work underway to speed up consents for projects during COVID 19 recovery