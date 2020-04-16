Left Menu
Development News Edition

GoAir to observe social distancing, other measures onboard flights post-lockdown

GoAir has announced a slew of measures to protect its staff, crew and passengers such as leaving middle seats empty to maintain social distance and reduction of in-flight service to minimise passenger interaction, in preparation for a phase-wise commencement of flights from May 4.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:21 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:21 IST
GoAir to observe social distancing, other measures onboard flights post-lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

GoAir has announced a slew of measures to protect its staff, crew and passengers such as leaving middle seats empty to maintain social distance and reduction of in-flight service to minimise passenger interaction, in preparation for a phase-wise commencement of flights from May 4. These measures fully incorporate all of the recommendations from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) along with some additional measures that the airline is proactively taking.

It includes strict social distancing at the airport during check-in and boarding, and on the aerobridges and buses, including row-wise boarding and deboarding. "Check-in counters will open three hours prior to flight (departure time), and close one hour prior, to allow more time for sanitised processing of customers and baggage. Ground time for aircraft between flights will be increased to allow for cleaning and disinfection of all surfaces that come into contact with crew or passengers in the cabin, gallery and lavatories," the airline said.

Hand sanitisers will be made available at all key touchpoints on the ground and in the aircraft. To enforce social distancing on the aircraft, all middle seats will be left empty. There will be a reduction of in-flight service to minimise non-essential interaction between passengers and crew. Only water will be provided and there will be no meals or snack service.

Clearance of seat pockets of all items, except for safety card will be replaced or sanitised after each flight, and the crew will wear face masks and gloves at all times. Commenting on the measures being taken, Vinay Dube, CEO, GoAir said, "GoAir is in full preparation mode for a gradual commencement of flights from May 4. Nothing is more important to us at GoAir than the safety and well-being of our staff, crew and passengers. We are going above and beyond the government recommendations in an effort to ensure maximum health and safety measures are undertaken as we gradually emerge from this unimaginable and unprecedented global crisis."

The airline said that announcements will be made to minimise the use of lavatories and to avoid any non-essential movement in the aisles and deep cleaning of aircraft. Disinfection and fogging will be undertaken each night for the entire fleet, it added. The airline staff will wipe all kiosks and airport counters frequently with disinfectant, and airport ticket offices and back offices will be fully disinfected and sanitised each night.

Passengers will be encouraged to print their boarding passes at home to minimise interactions at the airport. Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the extension of lockdown amid surging COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that airline operations of all domestic and international flights will remain suspended till May 3.

"All domestic and international scheduled airline operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm, May 3," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapid testing kits from China's Guangzhou en route to India

A total of 6.5 lakh medical kits for rapid testing of COVID-19 has been despatched from Guangzhou Airport in China and is set to reach India later on Thursday, government sources said today. Rapid Antibody Testing Kits first lot of 3 lakh f...

Moody's reviews Tata Steel's Ba2 CFR, downgrades Tata Steel UK to B3

Moodys Investors Service has placed under review for downgrade Tata Steel Ltds Ba2 corporate family rating CFR. At the same time, Moodys has downgraded Tata Steels wholly-owned subsidiary Tata Steel UK Holdings Ltds TSUKH CFR to B3 from B2 ...

India needs to step up coronavirus testing: experts

India needs to significantly ramp up the number of tests done across the country to trace COVID-19 infection if the virus is to be contained in time, experts said. The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414 and the number of cases to 12,...

Bangladesh coast guard rescues 396 Rohingya in drifting boat; 24 dead

At least two dozen ethnic Rohingya died on a ship that drifted for weeks after failing to reach Malaysia, Bangladesh coastguard officials said on Thursday, following the rescue of 396 starving survivors. For years, Rohingya from Myanmar hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020