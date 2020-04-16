Left Menu
Social distancing observed in Delhi Sabzi mandis amid lockdown extension

Traders of vegetable shops across the national capital were seen following the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers, while customers maintained social distancing, here on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 10:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 10:51 IST
Police checking for passes at the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi entry gate. Image Credit: ANI

Traders of vegetable shops across the national capital were seen following the odd-even rule according to their shed numbers, while customers maintained social distancing, here on Thursday. At the Azadpur Sabzi Mandi only those traders with valid passes were allowed to enter the vegetable market.

"In order to enter the vegetable market, you require a gate pass. I got it made online and since I got the pass, there has been no problem in procurement," one of the traders told ANI. He added that inside the market, social distancing is being adhered to strictly. "We need to maintain social distancing inside the market as well, and there are police officers present to ensure the same," he said.

Vegetables and fruits are being sold here from 6 am-11 am and from 2 pm-6 pm. The customers at the Nasirpur Sabzi Mandi maintained at least a metre's distance from one another, while standing in their respective slots.

Apart from maintaining social distancing by vendors, they were seen wearing masks as well. The police were present both inside and outside the market to ensure that the norms were followed.

Earlier in the week, APMC Chairman Adil Ahmad Khan said: "We are going to apply the rule of Odd-Even in all the mandis of Delhi. We have found in the review today that the rule of Odd-Even in Azadpur Mandi has been successful. So, we will be starting this rule in other mandis of Delhi," "Vegetables and fruits cannot be sanitised chemically, so we are giving permission of Alternate Days Shed. There will be sale in one shed for one day so that we can sanitise the other shed properly on that day," he added.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 1,578 positive COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi, as of Thursday. The tally also included 40 patients who have recovered/discharged and 32 fatalities due to the deadly virus. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

