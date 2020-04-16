Cop killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh

A police personnel was killed by suspected Naxals in Chhattisgarh's insurgency-hit Bijapur district, police said on Thursday. The body of assistant constable Ramesh Kursam, bearing injuries marks, was found on the outskirts of Farsegarh village on Thursday morning, a senior police official said.

Kursam, who was posted at Farsegarh police station, was missing since Tuesday evening, he said. Some locals spotted the body and alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

The police personnel was apparently stabbed with sharp-edged weapons, the official said. A handwritten note of Maoists was recovered from the spot wherein the national park area committee of ultras purportedly claimed responsibility for the killing, while accusing Kursam of harassing local villagers, he said.

"Prima facie, it seems to be the handiwork of Maoists but we are also investigating any personal enmity as the reason behind the killing," he said..

