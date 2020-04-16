Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:56 a.m.

Fencing work started along India-Myanmar border in Manipur to check coronavirus. 11:50 a.m.

105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat as state tally jumps to 871. 11:31 a.m.

An association representing NRIs demands a change in law that mandates 120 days' stay in India to qualify as NRIs. 11:30 a.m.

Six Indian companies are working on vaccine for COVID-19. 11:26 a.m.

Asia to see zero per cent growth in 2020, IMF says. 11:24 a.m.

Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36. 11:17 a.m.

People in New York will now be required to wear masks or face coverings in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says. 11:13 a.m.

New test may quickly, accurately detect novel coronavirus, study says. 11:51 a.m.

Nine new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP, as state's tally rises to 534. 10:27 a.m.

China dispatches 650,000 medical kits to India to fight COVID-19, Indian Ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri says. 10:13 a.m.

Rajasthan reports 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,101, officials say. 10:02 a.m.

Ann Sullivan, 'The Little Mermaid' animator, dies due to COVID-19 complications. 10:01 a.m.

A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials say. 9:53 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414, and the number of cases to 12,380, according to the Union Health Ministry. 9:26 a.m.

The US has "passed the peak" on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump has said and predicted that some states would reopen this month. 9:14 a.m.

The UK Home Office has been urged to consider visa concessions for qualified overseas doctors, including many from India, to help them support the country's stretched National Health Service (NHS) in battling the coronavirus pandemic. 9:05 a.m.

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of cases in the state to 72, a top official says. 8:50 a.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 980 with 42 more people testing positive for the disease in Indore, health officials say. 8:49 a.m.

WHO welcomes joint efforts with India to fight COVID-19. 8:39 a.m.

China strengthens medical facilities at Russian border to prevent COVID-19 flare-up. 6:28 a.m.

The US on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University says. 5:46 a.m.

IMF backs India's 'proactive' COVID-19 response. 4:53 a.m.

Indian-American pays tribute to frontline doctors through video song..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.