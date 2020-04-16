Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 12:09 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 12:09 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 11:56 a.m.

Fencing work started along India-Myanmar border in Manipur to check coronavirus. 11:50 a.m.

105 new COVID-19 cases reported in Gujarat as state tally jumps to 871. 11:31 a.m.

An association representing NRIs demands a change in law that mandates 120 days' stay in India to qualify as NRIs. 11:30 a.m.

Six Indian companies are working on vaccine for COVID-19. 11:26 a.m.

Asia to see zero per cent growth in 2020, IMF says. 11:24 a.m.

Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36. 11:17 a.m.

People in New York will now be required to wear masks or face coverings in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says. 11:13 a.m.

New test may quickly, accurately detect novel coronavirus, study says. 11:51 a.m.

Nine new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP, as state's tally rises to 534. 10:27 a.m.

China dispatches 650,000 medical kits to India to fight COVID-19, Indian Ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri says. 10:13 a.m.

Rajasthan reports 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,101, officials say. 10:02 a.m.

Ann Sullivan, 'The Little Mermaid' animator, dies due to COVID-19 complications. 10:01 a.m.

A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials say. 9:53 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414, and the number of cases to 12,380, according to the Union Health Ministry. 9:26 a.m.

The US has "passed the peak" on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump has said and predicted that some states would reopen this month. 9:14 a.m.

The UK Home Office has been urged to consider visa concessions for qualified overseas doctors, including many from India, to help them support the country's stretched National Health Service (NHS) in battling the coronavirus pandemic. 9:05 a.m.

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of cases in the state to 72, a top official says. 8:50 a.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 980 with 42 more people testing positive for the disease in Indore, health officials say. 8:49 a.m.

WHO welcomes joint efforts with India to fight COVID-19. 8:39 a.m.

China strengthens medical facilities at Russian border to prevent COVID-19 flare-up. 6:28 a.m.

The US on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from the new coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country, Johns Hopkins University says. 5:46 a.m.

IMF backs India's 'proactive' COVID-19 response. 4:53 a.m.

Indian-American pays tribute to frontline doctors through video song..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Too early' to lift UK lockdown but coronavirus outbreak peaking, minister says

The United Kingdoms novel coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would run rampant if the government eased social distancing measures, Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Thursda...

Pearl Academy to Conduct Online Counselling Sessions for Students

Started Remote learning Initiative LearningInNewReality for Students New Delhi, April 16th Pearl Academy, a leading design, fashion, business, and media institute, has conducted more than 16 online counselling sessions for their students a...

Ukraine and Russia-backed separatists begin prisoner swap

Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine have started a prisoner swap, the office of Ukrainian president said on Thursday.It is the first swap in 2020 and Ukraine will take back 19 its citizens, the preside...

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry passes away

Actor Ranjit Chowdhry, best known for his roles in Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein and BollywoodHollywood, has died at the age of 65. Son of renowned theatre actor Pearl Padamsee and step son of ad man Alyque Padamsee, Chowdhry died here ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020