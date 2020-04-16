Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sports Ministry begins first-ever online training of coaches during COVID-19 lockdown

The Archery Association of India (AAI)on Thursday began first-ever online training of its coaches by experts from various fields such as psychology, nutrition and mind coaching, "for effective utilisation of coaches time" during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:47 IST
Sports Ministry begins first-ever online training of coaches during COVID-19 lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Archery Association of India (AAI)on Thursday began first-ever online training of its coaches by experts from various fields such as psychology, nutrition and mind coaching, "for effective utilisation of coaches time" during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.

This training is a part of the Sports Ministry's efforts to help the coaches realise their potential. "It will help them understand the sportspersons they are training, both mentally and professionally. This is the first-ever online initiative by Sports Authority of India (SAI) and National Sports Federations (NSFs) to upgrade knowledge of coaches," said sources.

The online training will be held between April 16 and May 2. And there are 17 sessions which have been planned for the period, added the sources. The lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3. The training on mental toughness will be conducted by Sanjeeva Singh who is Arjuna and Dronacharya awardee.

And the training on psychology, preparation, readiness, and interaction between competitors and the coach will be taken by Pascal Colmaire, development and education director, World Archery, added the source. As per Union Minister Arjun Munda, who is also the President of the Archery Association of India, the session will bring coaches closer to their trainees as experts would delve into areas such as mind coaching of the sportspersons.

"We have taken up a very good initiative along with the Ministry of Sports. We all are trying to be safe amid lockdown. The coaches are being trained online. They would get time to minutely study each and every aspect of a sportsperson including their psychology," said the minister. Munda further added that as coaches do not get enough time to understand the problems of sportspersons or other issues sportspersons might be struggling with, this training by experts from various fields would help them to understand the needs of the trainee better.

"We have nutritionists, psychologists, mental trainers and other experts who would give their inputs to coaches. This would be a game-changer," said Munda. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Sunny Leone announces Evelyn Sharma to be her next guest on 'Locked Up With Sunny'

Former pornographic actress, Suny Leone took to her Instagram account and announced that the German model and actress Evelyn Sharma is going to her guest on her show, Locked Up With Sunny. Locked Up With Sunny is an Instagram show which fea...

Japan to convene experts meeting about expanding emergency

The Japanese government will hold a meeting with a panel of experts on Thursday to consult about whether to expand the countrys partial state of emergency, chief spokesman Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is p...

11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Mumbai's Dharavi

With 11 more COVID-19 cases reported from Dharavi in Mumbai, the total number of coronavirus cases in the area has risen to 71, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC on Thursday. Out of the 71 cases, eight patients have died due t...

UPDATE 3-Italian risk premium returns towards pre ECB emergency purchase levels

Italian bonds gave up all the gains they made since the European Central Bank launched an emergency stimulus programme to tackle the economic impact of coronavirus, as investor concerns about the lack of a coordinated euro zone response dee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020