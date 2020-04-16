Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Lucknow's Sadar area increasing, locals behaving 'irresponsibly', violating lockdown: Joint Commissioner Arora

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora on Thursday said Sadar area has become the most sensitive zone in the state capital after 60 locals tested positive for coronavirus and added the people did not practice social distancing and violated lockdown norms.

Updated: 16-04-2020 14:05 IST
Naveen Arora speaking to reporters in Lucknow on Thursday.. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow Joint Commissioner Naveen Arora on Thursday said Sadar area has become the most sensitive zone in the state capital after 60 locals tested positive for coronavirus and added the people did not practice social distancing and violated lockdown norms. "Sadar area has become the most sensitive zone of Lucknow. Coronavirus cases from this area are increasing and 60 people from this area have infected so far. The infection started from 12 people who were Jamaatis. After analysis, we found that people here did not practice social distancing and there were physical contact of people and lockdown norms were also violated," Arora told reporters here.

"A man who was in the COVID-19 hotspot zone was selected for ration distribution in the area. A man named Ashfaq (infected with COVID-19) was working in the community kitchen of cantonment for seven days. These two men distributed either food or ration to several people," he said. Speaking further, Arora said: "A Maulvi (cleric) who had coronavirus infection continued to meet people and he was in regular contact with people. I don't know whether he knew he had an infection or not. Namaz was also offered there. These are the reasons why cases increased and we are not able to control it now... People are behaving irresponsibly here. They have to stop it immediately," he said.

The commissioner said that 33 cases were reported in the last two days so around 6,000- 7,000 people have come under quarantine in the area. "We are conducting their medical check-ups. If some more cases crop up, their families will be sent to institutional quarantine," he said. Arora said that force deployment has been increased in the Sadar area. "We have put up barricades and monitoring the area through drones. 20 CCTVs cameras will be installed in the area," he said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 735 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including 11 deaths. (ANI)

