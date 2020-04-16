Man arrested for killing brother-in-law

A man, along with his associate, was arrested for allegedly killing his brother-in-law after extorting money from him on the pretext of getting him remarried, police said on Thursday. Sandeep (24) had killed brother-in-law Om Prakash (55), a resident of Prem Nagar and a property dealer by profession, they said. After killing Prakash, Sandeep and his associate Saif Ali Khan (22) covered the body with a bed-sheet and placed it inside a car and drove the vehicle till the taxi stand in Sector-24, Rohini, police said.

The body was recovered on April 11 after the Begumpur police station received a call about it, they said. "After analysing the call details on the phone number of the deceased, the suspects were traced and arrested," said S D Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini).

During interrogation, Sandeep disclosed that Prakash was his brother-in-law and his sister Reenu had died a year ago due to cancer, he said. Prakash had expressed his eagerness to marry again. Knowing that Prakash was wealthy, Sandeep demanded Rs 2 lakh and promised to solemnise his marriage with one of his friend's sister, Mishra said.

"Sandeep along with his associate decided to extort money from Prakash and called him to their rented accommodation in Karan Vihar area of Rohini. They took cash, jewellery and Prakash's two mobile phones and later killed him," he said. Rs 2 lakh, mobiles phones and jewellery of the deceased was recovered, police said.

