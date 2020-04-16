Hindu Economic Forum donates masks for COVID-19 workers

Coimbatore, Apr 16 (PTI): The local chapter of the Hindu Economic Forum (HEF) has handed over to Tamil Nadu Minister S P Velumani one lakh washable, reusable face masks meant for workers combating coronavirus. The masks from export quality performance fabric would be distributed among the police, conservancy workers and others through the state government, its secretary Palaniappan Shanmugham said in a press release on Thursday.

HEF is a pan-India organisation with chapters in all major cities. The Coimbatore chapter is headed by Arya Vaidya Pharmacy managing director Dr P R Krishnakumar Warrier. During this current crisis, the chapter is running two central kitchens, in association with Sreevatsa Lunchbox and CMS Trust, and serves 1,500 meals per day to migrants and needy people In association with the revenue authorities, the food would be served till the lockdown is lifted and plans to distribute a total of 50,000-60,000 meals during this period, he said.

