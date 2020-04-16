Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore police to deliver FIRs at home of curfew violators

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-04-2020 15:42 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 15:42 IST
Indore police to deliver FIRs at home of curfew violators

Indore police in Madhya Pradesh are planning 'home delivery' of copies of FIRs to those violating curfew in the city, an official said on Thursday. It has been found that many people in the city stay at home during police patrolling, but later venture out and roam around without any valid reason, thus violating the curfew imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Superintendent of Police Puneet Gehlot told PTI.

"We are identifying such people with the help of drone cameras. The copy of the First Information Report (FIR) will be delivered at the homes of these accused and appropriate legal steps will be taken subsequently," he said. Such persons will be booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), he said.

Following some recent bad experiences, the police are taking all precautions and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) while arresting the accused in different cases, he said. "We recently arrested some people. Later, some of them were found to be infected with the coronavirus. As a result, we had to send almost the entire staff of a police station to an isolation centre," Gehlot informed.

Indore district is one of the worst hit by coronavirus in the state. Till Thursday morning, Indore reported 696 COVID-19 cases. The patients include an additional superintendent of police and in-charges of two police stations.

So far, 39 coronavirus patients have died in Indore. The local administration has imposed curfew in the urban limits of Indore since March 25 after first coronavirus cases were found.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

JSPL bags export order to supply 12,000 tonnes of rail blooms to France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka CM inaugurates mobile COVID-19 testing booth in Bengaluru

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday inaugurated a mobile Covid-19 testing booth in Bengaluru. These mobile booths will be used in all wards of Bengaluru to collect samples of those suspected to be infected.According to infor...

Sports Highlights

The following are the top PTI stories at 1700 hours SPO-CRI-KARTHIK-INTERVIEW Still have lot to offer in T20 format, says Dinesh Karthik Eds A PTI EXCLUSIVE By Bharat Sharma New Delhi, Apr 16 PTI Dinesh Karthik understands the reason...

India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries: Govt sources.

India has decided to supply anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine to 55 countries Govt sources....

Portugal's TAP asks for state-backed loan to survive coronavirus

Portugals flag carrier TAP has asked for a state-backed loan to aid the survival of the company, which is at its most fragile since it was founded, board Chairman Miguel Frasquilho said in a parliamentary hearing on Thursday. TAP has addres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020