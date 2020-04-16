Left Menu
4 more test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, total rises to 74

PTI | Patna | Updated: 16-04-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 16:58 IST
Four more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, taking the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 74, a top official said on Thursday. According to Principal Secretary, Health, Sanjay Kumar, Buxar district has reported its first two cases. Both are men, aged 67 and 35, with a travel history to Asansol in West Bengal.

A 60-year-old man from Patna and a 35-year-old man from Vaishali had tested positive on late Wednesday night. The Patna patient had come in contact with a Dubai- returnee who had tested positive for the disease last month and discharged after recovery more than a week ago, the official said.

Contact-tracing was on for the patient from Vaishali district, which has reported its first coronavirus case, he said. Of 38 districts in the state, 13 have reported COVID-19 cases so far.

However, the number of active cases stands at 39, since 34 people have recovered and one COVID-19 patient has died. Moreover, among the affected districts, Bhagalpur, Lakhisarai and Gopalganj are now left with no active cases.

Moderately affected by the coronavirus outbreak, Bihar, which comprises nearly 10 per cent of the country's total population, accounts for less than one per cent of the total number of cases, the official said. According to the state health department, Bihar lags behind only Kerala and Chhattisgarh in terms of the COVID-19 patient recovery rate. The fatality rate in Bihar is also significantly lower than the national average.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

