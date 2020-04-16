Left Menu
We are ensuring no person with COVID-19 symptoms enters Chandigarh: UT Adviser Manoj Parida

In the wake of Chandigarh being declared a COVID-19 hotspot, the Adviser to the Union Territory Manoj Parida on Thursday said that checking is being done at the borders to ensure no person with symptoms enters the place.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 17:11 IST
Adviser to the Union Territory of Chandigarh, Manoj Parida. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of Chandigarh being declared a COVID-19 hotspot, the Adviser to the Union Territory Manoj Parida on Thursday said that checking is being done at the borders to ensure no person with symptoms enters the place. "We have ensured that there is complete checking at borders. We check every person if he has a curfew pass. We are also using thermal scanners to screen people entering our borders and ensuring that no person with any symptoms enters Chandigarh," Parida said.

After central government declared Chandigarh as hotspot district over the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator VP Singh Badnore on Wednesday ordered a total ban on spitting in public places. A total of 21 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the Union Territory till now. According to the authorities, 319 samples have been tested.

Meanwhile, nine patients have been cured, and the Union Territory has witnessed no COVID-19 related deaths so far. India's count of coronavirus cases has risen to 12,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. Out of the total tally, 10,477 cases are active while 1,489 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated and 414 people have succumbed to the virus. (ANI)

