12 detained in Thane district while traveling to UP in tempo

Bhiwandi police in the district have detained 12 persons who were traveling to Uttar Pradesh in a tempo amid lockdown, an official said on Thursday. A police team intercepted a tempo on Mumbai-Nashik road on Wednesday and found that it was carrying 12 persons who were headed for Uttar Pradesh.

A case was registered against tempo driver Suhas Gupta under IPC section 188 (disobedience to public servant's order), said deputy commissioner of police Rajkumar Shinde. PTI COR KRK KRK

