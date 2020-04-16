Maha: Man attacks wife, two others with axe

The district rural police are on the lookout for a 35-year-old man who allegedly attacked his estranged wife and two others at Jawahar taluka in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Thursday. Raju Mali (35) allegedly attacked his estranged wife, her boyfriend and grandfather with an axe in the early hours of Wednesday, assistant police inspector A B Lengre of the Jawhar police station said.

As per the police complaint, Mali was married to Deepali Wagh (24) and the couple had a three-year-old daughter, he said, adding that the couple, however, lived separately. The accused had recently learnt that Deepali, who works in Airoli, was planning to marry one Nitesh Juwale and the duo had come to town due to the COVID-19 lockdown, he added.

Deepali, her grandfather Pundalik (70) and Nitesh were severely injured in the attack and were undergoing treatment at a local hospital, the official said. A case was registered against the absconding accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

