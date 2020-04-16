FIRs against 14 shopkeepers, industrial unit for defying prohibitory orders in J-K's Samba

Police have registered cases against 14 shopkeepers and management of an industrial unit for allegedly violating prohibitory orders in Jammu and Kashmir's district amid the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, officials said on Thursday. To ensure a complete lockdown in the district, 14 shopkeepers were booked in 10 First Information Reports (FIRs) registered at different police stations. The police also registered a case against the management of an industrial unit at SIDCO Phase -1 for violation of prohibitory orders issued in view of COVID-19, they added.

Eight FIRs were registered against 10 shopkeepers who kept running their provision stores during the day in violation of the permitted hours in Jhang, Keranwali, Raika Labana, Gurwal, Chak Baglan, Barota Camp and Pakhri villages under the Ramgarh Police Station limits, police said. Another FIR was registered against two provision shop owners for violating prohibitory orders whereas 2 shopkeepers were booked in an FIR registered at the Vijaypur Police Station, they said.

An FIR was also registered at the Samba Police Station against the management of the industrial unit, Kashmir Chemical, at SIDCO Phase 1, they said..

