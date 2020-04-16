Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 5:29 p.m.

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launches a Mobile COVID-19 Testing Kiosk for the swift collection and testing of the COVID-19 infection in identified clusters or hotspots. 5:05 p.m.

India is procuring coronavirus testing kits from South Korea and China, government sources say. 4:57 p.m.

Four more people test positive for COVID-19 in Bihar as the total number of cases in the state rises to 74. 4:50 p.m.

More than thousand prisoners released on bail and on parole from Karnataka prisons due to COVID-19. 4:48 p.m.

People who booked flight tickets during March 25 - April 14 for travel till May 3 can get refunds, government says. 4:44 p.m.

Invoke NSA against those attacking police, health and sanitation workers in UP, CM Yogi Adityanath says. 4:26 p.m.

Migrant workers protest in Surat for better food. 4:03 p.m.

The Indian Army says it will strictly observe 'no movement' of forces till April 19. 3:57 p.m.

Nine members of family test positive for coronavirus in Panchkula. 3:51 p.m.

Mobiles, TVs and refrigerators will be available on e-commerce platforms from April 20, officials say. 3:40 p.m.

Indore police are planning 'home delivery' of copies of FIRs to those violating curfew in the city, officials say. 3:22 p.m.

Rajasthan reports 28 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,104, officials say. 3:14 p.m.

Police in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh announce cash reward for information on hotspot returnees. 3:01 p.m.

Delivery personnel in south Delhi are likely to be screened after one of them tests COVID-19 positive 2:49 p.m Gujarat COVID-19 cases rise to 871 as death toll reaches 36 in state. 2:40 p.m.

Delhi government will ask home-quarantined people to prove they're indoors with selfies. 2:19 p.m.

Australian universities step up to help international students affected by coronavirus pandemic. 1:44 p.m.

TN CM Chief Minister K Palaniswami harnesses power of social media and rushes help to people in need. 1:33 p.m.

Bengaluru civic agency designates 32 municipal wards as COVID-19 hotspots. 1:24 p.m.

Embarking on an ambitious project, CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology (IMTECH) says it has initiated whole genome sequencing of the novel coronavirus SARS-Cov-2. 1:20 p.m.

Gates Foundation announced an additional USD 150 million of grant to combat COVID-19 globally. 12:47 p.m.

At least 165 new coronavirus cases were found in Maharashtra, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 3,081, a health official says. 11:56 a.m.

Fencing work started along India-Myanmar border in Manipur to check coronavirus. 11:31 a.m.

An association representing NRIs demands a change in law that mandates 120 days' stay in India to qualify as NRIs. 11:26 a.m.

Asia to see zero per cent growth in 2020, IMF says. 11:24 a.m.

Three more patients succumbed to coronavirus in Gujarat in the last 12 hours, taking the death toll in the state to 36. 11:17 a.m.

People in New York will now be required to wear masks or face coverings in public and in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says. 11:51 a.m.

Nine new coronavirus positive cases reported in AP, as state's tally rises to 534. 10:27 a.m.

China dispatches 6,50,000 medical kits to India to fight COVID-19, Indian Ambassador to Beijing Vikram Misri says. 10:13 a.m.

Rajasthan reports 25 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the state's virus tally to 1,101, officials say. 10:01 a.m.

A 66-year old man from the city, became the thirteenth COVID-19 related fatality in Karnataka, Health Department officials say. 9:53 a.m.

The death toll due to coronavirus rose to 414, and the number of cases to 12,380, according to the Union Health Ministry. 9:26 a.m.

The US has "passed the peak" on new coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump has said and predicted that some states would reopen this month. 9:14 a.m.

The UK Home Office has been urged to consider visa concessions for qualified overseas doctors, including many from India, to help them support the country's stretched National Health Service (NHS) in battling the coronavirus pandemic. 9:05 a.m.

Two more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bihar, raising the total number of cases in the state to 72, a top official says. 8:50 a.m.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh rose to 980 with 42 more people testing positive for the disease in Indore, health officials say. 8:39 a.m.

China strengthens medical facilities at Russian border to prevent COVID-19 flare-up. 6:28 a.m.

The US on Wednesday recorded nearly 2,600 additional deaths from coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record and the heaviest daily toll of any country. 4:53 a.m.

Indian-American pays tribute to frontline doctors through video song..

