Mysterious object washed ashore near Sirkazhi

A small cylindrical object with a fan-like mount on top was washed ashore near Sirkazhi in Nagapattinam district on Thursday, police said. A few fishermen of Thirumullaivasal coastalhamlet noticed the objectand alerted the police.

Inspector of Police Sathishkumar and other officials arrived and inspected the object. The cylinder, with 12-inch circumference, was about one-foot-tall, they said.

The Coastal Security Group (CSG) and the Q branch officials were also informed. They were examining the object in consultation with marine and defence experts. Exact details on the mysterious object would be known only after investigation, said the officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

