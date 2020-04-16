CRPF begins unique 'work from home' to help those affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Left Menu
16-04-2020
The country's largest paramilitary force Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has begun a new 'work from home' regime as many of its troops on extended leave are undertaking community help work, some even using their limited savings and resources at their home towns, officials said on Thursday. The chief of the force, Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari, also lauded the effort in a message sent to the 3.25 lakh personnel-strong paramilitary.

A number of its troops had to extend their home stay after the force extended their leave and suspended all movement till the May 3 deadline of the nationwide lockdown clamped to stop the spread of coronavirus. "We are at present negotiating difficult times. Yet, disregarding your own difficulties, you have been proactively addressing the hardships of the people around you. That is the very essence of service and loyalty. That is the quintessence of CRPF," Maheshwari said in his message.

"Many of you are forced to stay away from your workplace yet while in your respective home towns, you are ensuring that the hapless do not go hungry and the needy are not left in the lurch. Kudos to you. "Indeed, you have added a new layer of meaning to the concept of work from home, stressed upon by the government to break the chain of COVID-19," the DG said. He said the men and women of his force have a "humane heart to connect to the weal and woes of the fellow human beings, struggling confinement".

"I put on record my appreciation for all those who have broken the time-space barriers of duty in the service of mankind and motherland. Wish you and your family members the best of health so that you can further add to the health of the society during this profound public health crisis," he said. Instances like constable Manav Kalita imparting yoga classes to children and distributing food packets to the needy in his village in Assam's Barpeta district are some of the examples of 'work from home' in the force, a senior official said.

Kalita, of the 49th battalion of the force, is posted in Kashmir and had gone home for his wedding. Another official, CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector Padmeswar Das, has spent about Rs 10,000 from his savings to distribute food packets with items like rice, pulses and vegetables to the poor in his village in Assam's Morigaon district.

Many more such instances are being brought to the force's notice either by reports in the local media or by the unit commanders, a senior officer said. "The DG has praised the initiative of our troops who have dedicated themselves to the public cause despite not being on duty. Such steps and zeal to work for the public is encouraged by the force," CRPF spokesprson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran told PTI.

The CRPF is the country's lead internal security force with its three main combat theatres being anti-Naxal operations, counter-terrorist offensive in the Kashmir valley and taking on armed insurgency in the north eastern states..

