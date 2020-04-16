Left Menu
Development News Edition

District admins, Gram Panchayats taking proactive steps to check COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Ministry

District administrations and Gram Panchayats all across the country are proactively taking various measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country's hinterland, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 20:01 IST
District admins, Gram Panchayats taking proactive steps to check COVID-19: Panchayati Raj Ministry
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

District administrations and Gram Panchayats all across the country are proactively taking various measures to check the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country's hinterland, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj said on Thursday. "Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Government of India remains in close coordination with State Governments, District authorities and Gram Panchayats to ensure that lockdown conditions are not violated and norms of social distancing are scrupulously followed," a release from the Ministry read.

As per the information put up by the Ministry, in Uttar Pradesh' Siddharthnagar district, a postman is helping out the villagers in Gram Panchayats by providing access to cash through micro-ATM. In Meerut Division, around 20,000 migrants have been identified in all 6 districts. A total of 600 migrants have travel history of abroad, the Ministry informed.

A total of 700 quarantine centres are functional with 6600 people. As per the release, all destitute families are being provided with Rs 1000/ month as relief in this difficult time. In Kerala, 1304 community kitchens have been started in Panchayats and Municipalities with the help of Local Self Government Institutions. Out of these, 1100 community kitchens work in convergence with Kudumbashree (State women empowerment programme) and the rest are run by LSGIs by themselves.

The Ministry said Kudumbashree has prepared and distributed more than 18 lakh cotton masks through around 300 tailoring units. In Dadra and Nagar Haveli, awareness about "Dos and Don'ts" is being provided daily along with sanitization of Panchayat areas. Over 1.32 lakh hand sanitizers and 17,400 masks distributed free of cost in rural areas, said the Ministry.

In Andhra Pradesh, the government will distribute over 16 crore masks to citizens to help check COVID-19 and the state is also carrying out third round of door-to-door survey. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

India received 5 lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China: Health Ministry

India has received the much-awaited five lakh rapid COVID-19 testing kits from China and these are not meant for an early diagnosis of the disease rather for monitoring whether coronavirus hotspots in India are increasing or showing a decli...

One more tests positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand, total cases reach 29

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 29, a government official said. The fresh case has been reported from Dhanbads Kumardubhi area, about 50 km from the ...

Canadian border restrictions with U.S. will remain for a long time - Trudeau

Canadas border restrictions with the United States will remain in place for a significant time as the two nations fight the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.Washington and Ottawa agreed last month to clam...

Bangladesh Coast Guard rescues 396 Rohingyas drifting at sea for weeks

Bangladesh Coast Guard said on Thursday that it has rescued 396 starving Rohingyas who had been drifting at sea for weeks following their failed attempt to reach Malaysia while nearly 50 of them died due to ailments and malnutrition during ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020