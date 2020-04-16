4 hospital staffers, civic official test coronavirus positive

An assistant professor, two resident doctors and a nurse of Ahmedabad'sKidney Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday. Apart from these medical staff of the government-run hospital, an assistant municipal commissioner of the city civic body has also got infected with the virus, said Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra.

During the last 12 hours, as many as 42 cases of coronavirus were reported in Ahmedabad alone. These included relatives of a Gujarat Congress MLA who tested positive for the viral infection two day ago. "Cases are rising because we have increased testing.

We expect that around 100 cases will emerge daily from tomorrow (April 17). Our administration is ready to deal with this situation," said Nehra. Nehra said 10 persons, either relatives or neighbours of the Congress MLA who has tested positive, were found to be infected with the disease on Thursday.

The legislator is undergoing treatment at SVP Hospital here..

