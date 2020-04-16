Left Menu
8 FIRs filed against social media users in Kashmir Valley for posting fake news

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:05 IST
The cyber wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered eight cases against social media users for allegedly posting fake news and promoting militant activities in the valley, police said on Thursday. "During the recent monitoring and patrolling of social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp and Linkedin, some of the users were found posting fake news, fake documents, incriminating / hateful posts and posts to glorify terrorists or promote terrorists' ideologies by using fake identity," a police official said.

He said these kinds of posts not only destabilise the social fabric and disturb order in the society, but also escalate terrorist activities. "On the identification of such posts, action under relevant sections of law was initiated and FIRs were registered. So far, eight FIRs have been registered against such users," he said.

The official said there have been a lot of reports of misusing social media sites particularly Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by the miscreants. "The cyber police is monitoring all the profiles and the content being uploaded by the users," the official added.

He said the cyber police is also exploring the possibilities of invoking all the relevant provisions of law against such users. "The anonymity of the profiles of users is of no defense and we can track them and bring them to face the law. Awareness programmes for the general public regarding use of social media have also been started by the cyber police," he said. The official said whenever any information with regard to the misuse of social media is received, a prompt action is being taken by the cyber police.

"One of the examples is that on April 14, a fake news was uploaded on Facebook wherein a morphed picture of the clock tower at Lalchowk Srinagar was shown with a flag of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. Immediately, an FIR was registered, the accused were identified and arrested under the provisions of law," he said..

