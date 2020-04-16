Left Menu
Development News Edition

League MLA raises fresh charges against Chief Minister

PTI | Thiruvana | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:11 IST
League MLA raises fresh charges against Chief Minister

Kozhikode (Ker), Apr 16 (PTI): A remark by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan against an opposition MLA is snowballing into controversy with the MLA coming out with more accusations against the government over allegedly misappropriating the CM's distress relief fund. Vijayan had on Wednesday criticised K M Shaji (IUML), an MLA of the opposition UDF, who accused the government of diverting the fund for providing legal aid to CPI(M) leaders and cadres involved in murder cases.

Vijayan was responding to a Facebook post by the MLA ridiculing the government for canvassing money from various quarters to the relief fund. The MLA had alleged that this was being done to meet the legal expenses related to the criminal case against few CPI(M) leaders accused in murder cases.

The fund is grossly misappropriated to pay the hefty fee of the advocates appearing for the CPI(M) criminals, Shaji alleged. Addressing the media here on Thursday, Shaji, an outspoken MLA of the Muslim League, came down heavily on the Chief Minister for being "intolerant" against those who question the utilisation of the distress relief fund.

Without disclosing the name of the beneficiary, he accused the government of misappropriating the fund by gifting an amount of Rs 25 lakh to an MLA in the ruling front to settle his debts. "The distress relief fund is made of contributions by people and institutions for meeting expenses in natural calamities and the alike and to compensate those who lost lives and property.

But, gifting money to settle personal bank dues was unethical," the MLA alleged. Meanwhile, declaring the party's support to the MLA, the IUML national general secretary and Malappuram MP, P K Kunhalikutty urged the Chief Minister not to get agitated over relevant questions raised by the MLA.

"The government should ensure that the relief fund is properly and judiciously utilised.Our support to the government (during the COVID-19 lockdown) does not mean that nothing will be questioned. The style and language of criticism depends on individuals and it may be treated as the individuals freedom of expression and creativity of presenting things," the MP said.PTI CORR UD BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5: Release date, Will Manila kill Arturo? Fan's Theory

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell posts message on Instagram on its making

Bat coronavirus mutated to infect humans : ICMR cites Chinese research

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa to allow mines to operate at 50% capacity during lockdown

South Africa will allow mines to operate at up to 50 capacity during a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, according to amended regulations published on Thursday.The government had ordered most underground mines a...

HP: Journalists take ride home on vegetable truck, booked for violating lockdown

Two Punjab journalists were booked by police after they travelled home to Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district in a vegetable truck violating lockdown restrictions with one of them later testing positive for COVID-19. In a nearly seven-minute ...

US says probing if coronavirus came from Chinese lab

President Donald Trumps administration is urging an investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, saying it doesnt rule out that it came from a laboratory researching bats in Wuhan, China. Beijing has said that the virus, whic...

14 new COVID-19 cases reported from Kashmir; over 58,000 under surveillance in J-K

Fourteen people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory to 314, officials said. All the fresh cases were reported from the Kashmir division of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020