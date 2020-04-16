Left Menu
Delhi Police ASI tests positive for COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 21:46 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 21:46 IST
An Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police on Thursday tested positive for coronavirus, police said. The ASI's son also tested positive, they said, adding that his wife who works as a nurse at the Lok Nayak (LNJP) hospital here had a few days ago tested positive. The ASI, his wife and their son are admitted at the LNJP hospital, police said. The ASI is posted with the Provisions and Logistics department of the Delhi Police and is a resident of Model Town police colony, said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

It was suspected a few days ago that his wife was infected with the virus after which the ASI and their son were quarantined, she said. Both of them tested positive Thursday, she added.

As a precautionary measure, G, H and I block of police colony in Model Town have been sealed to contain the spread of coronavirus, Arya said. In north Delhi's Burari, an Assistant Sub Inspector posted in the security wing of the Delhi Police tested positive for COVID-19 two days ago, another senior police official said. His family and four children have been advised home quarantine, he said. On Wednesday, two constables posted at the Chandni Mahal police station tested positive for COVID-19 following which the police personnel who came in contact with the two have been quarantined at the Chandni Mahal police station and their samples sent for testing, police said.

In total, seven police personnel of Delhi Police have so far tested positive for coronavirus, they said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

