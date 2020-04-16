Left Menu
20 000 households benefit from Gauteng food relief efforts

The provincial government, working with various social partners have provided food relief to 19 000 households, reaching 98 000 people, since the start of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gauteng | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:18 IST
Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, said that on average, food packages are being distributed to 2 000 households per day. Image Credit: Twitter(@WFP)

Almost 20 000 households have benefited from the Gauteng provincial government's food relief efforts.

Acting Gauteng Social Development MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, said that on average, food packages are being distributed to 2 000 households per day.

"In addition, we are providing food to more than 3 000 homeless people daily in various temporary shelters," Lesufi said on Thursday.

Lesufi's comments come as the Gauteng Provincial Command Council for COVID-19 gave an update on the province's intervention to curb the spread of the virus and on efforts to mitigate its impact.

Lesufi highlighted that the demand for food relief far outstripped the provincial government's current capacity to provide to all those who are reporting that they are food insecure.

He said the provincial government is working with social partners to increase food distribution to 4 000 households per day.

"This week we visited food banks in all the metros and districts. The current stock we have in our food banks will only last for two weeks," he said.

He added that the provincial government and municipalities are reprioritizing budgets to respond to the demand for more food relief.

Criteria for relief

The criteria for food relief beneficiaries include current food insecure households, who are verified and confirmed by social workers; the homeless; sickly people; child-headed households; and victims of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

The MEC emphasized that the department has put in place very stringent measures to ensure that food goes to those who need it most and that there is no "patronage networks nor political interference" in the distribution of food.

"A total of 24 donors have so far generously given food and other essential goods to ensure that we continue providing relief to the poor and vulnerable. We continue providing homeless people with temporary shelter, food, and sanitizers.

Lesufi expressed his gratitude to all business people, including non-profit organisations and non-government organisations who are working with the department to provide more food relief to needy families.

Lesufi also made a call for more donations to meet the growing food security needs of communities in the province.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

