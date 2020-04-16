Left Menu
Muslim activist asks 'most exalted' PM Modi to extend lockdown till end of Ramazan

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor and Muslim activist Firoz Bakht Ahmed has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to extend the nationwide lockdown till the end of Muslim holy month of Ramazan on May 24 in order to "control the coronavirus curve".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:16 IST
Muslim activist asks 'most exalted' PM Modi to extend lockdown till end of Ramazan
File photo for representative purpose. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) Chancellor and Muslim activist Firoz Bakht Ahmed has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to extend the nationwide lockdown till the end of Muslim holy month of Ramazan on May 24 in order to "control the coronavirus curve". Ahmed has also profusely apologised for the acts of some Muslims who allegedly indulged in attacks on doctors, policemen, healthcare workers at various places.

Addressing Modi as "The most exalted and extreme visionary Prime Minister of India", Ahmed said that "overenthusiastic" Muslim will throw all caution to the wind and organise huge iftar gatherings despite coronavirus threat. "Care should be taken that the lockdown should not be lifted till May 24, the day when Ramzan month ends. If it is lifted on May 3, a time when Corona will be ripening to its peak in India, overenthusiastic Muslims (as seen in the case of uncontrollable Tablighi Jamat followers) will start crowding markets, holding iftar parties and prayer gathering, giving rise to Corona clusters by disobeying the Prime Ministerial instruction and thus nullifying the government's never-say-die hard work. It is my very humble submission," Ahmed wrote in the letter.

"As a law-abiding Indian Muslim, I apologise of behalf of all those belonging to my community in quarantine in India, indulging in violence against doctors, nurses, health workers, police, safai karamcharis etc," he added. "My head is hung in shame whenever I see highly condemned acts of spitting, misbehaving in vulgar manner with the hospital staff (especially nurses), running for the jugular of doctors, throwing urine bottles and not extending cooperation for treatment for coronavirus," the activist further added, before he signed off as "Loyally, Firoz Bakht Ahmed".

India's COVID-19 tally reached 12,759 on Thursday including 420 deaths. The government has barred all sorts of gatherings, including inside places of worship across the country till the lockdown ends. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

