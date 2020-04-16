Left Menu
NCW asks UP DGP to action against culprits, those recording woman being shot

The National Commission For Women on Thursday wrote to the Director General of Police (DGP) Uttar Pradesh to investigate the matter where a 60-year-old woman was allegedly shot dead and the neighbours recorded the video instead of helping the victim.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 22:19 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

It said the Commission is perturbed by the video that has been filmed by neighbours who did nothing to help the woman as she cried for help until the second shot killed her. NCW wrote to the DGP to investigate the matter and take appropriate action against the accused.

It said those video-recording the crime scene must also be punished as per the relevant provisions of law. (ANI)

