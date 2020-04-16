Left Menu
Kerala reports 7 new cases, state govt proposes to club districts into 4 zones to tackle coronavirus

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday out of which five new cases have recent foreign travel history and two cases contracted the disease locally, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 16-04-2020 22:26 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Seven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Wednesday out of which five new cases have recent foreign travel history and two cases contracted the disease locally, said Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Meanwhile, the Kerala Government will seek the Centre's permission to club the state's districts in four zones.

The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3. Hotspots will be identified within the districts. Entry and exit point of these hotspots will be closed while the state government will provide necessary items.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included. Hotspot regions will be found within the districts and sealed. In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone.

While in the fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki with no COVID 19 cases will be included. Kerala government will seek the central government's permission to do the same.

According to the official data, India has 10,824 active cases and 1514 discharged and cured cases. 420 people have died from the disease which originated in China. (ANI)

