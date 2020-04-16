Facing flak for entering HP during lockdown, Mandi MP says he came on valid pass

Facing flak on social media for entering Himachal Pradesh amid the corona-triggered, nationwide lockdown, Mandi MP Ram Swaroop Sharma on Thursday said he came to the state with a valid pass and did not breach any shutdown provisions. Sharma told mediapersons that he had entered HP on a valid pass on April 10 and he along with his staff members have stayed self-quarantined at his office in Mandi's Joginder Nagar since then. In a letter written to Joginder Nagar SDM Amit Mehra on April 11, Sharma informed him that he along with three members of his staff came to Jogindernagar from Delhi on April 10 to serve the residents of his constituency in a better way in the hour crisis.

He remained in his Delhi residence till April 10 since March 22 after sine die adjournment of the parliament session, he added. “I along with my three staff members have quarantined at my office in Joginder Nagar for 14 days,” he added. The state Director General of Police Sita Ram Mardi said, “As per information, the Mandi MP is on home quarantine and has come from Delhi on valid pass.” Mandi Superintendent of Police Gurdev Sharma said, “Ever since he came, he has voluntarily home-quarantined himself along with the staff. He has not violated any law.' PTI DJI RAX RAX

