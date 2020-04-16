80% of industrial activity will start after Apr 20: Minister

Puducherry, Apr 16 (PTI): A Territorial Minister on Thursday said around 80 per cent of industrial activity and service would be resumed after April 20, with the Centre announcing guidelines for removing curbs on industrial zones and units in rural areas outside COVID-19 affected areas. Talking to newsmen after holding discussions with representatives of CII, industrial entrepreneurs and associations here, the Minister of Revenue and Industries M O H F Shah Jahan said, "It is happy to note that with sustained control of COVID-19 marked by only a few cases of positive cases, Puducherry is now under green zone." He said the dedicated service of the medical personnel, officials and staff of various departments and cooperation of the people at large has helped the former French colony maintain without any surge the number of virus cases.

Shah Jahan said industrial houses had come out with an action plan to resume activities. The only condition for the industries and manufacturing concerns here is that on no account should workers from outside Puducherry be engaged till the situation became normal, he said.

Already, migrant workers were available for entrepreneurs and local workers would also be of help for them to run the industries, he said. There would be no 100 per cent resumption or utilisation of installed capacities as industries would only use around 50 per cent of the facilities, he said.

Information Technology- Enabled Services, packaging units, enterprises outside the municipal limits and those within the industrial estates would resume work after April 20, he added..

