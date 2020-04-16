58 more test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, tally reaches 929

Fifty-eight more people tested positive for COVID 19 in Gujarat on Tuesday, increasing the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 929. Of all the confirmed cases reported in the state, so far 73 of them have been completely cured whereas 36 have succumbed to the deadly virus.Meanwhile, curfew has been imposed in Surat in the police station areas of Salabatpura, Mahidharpura, Lalgate, Athva and Limbayat from Thursday midnight till 6 am of April 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19, said the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement.

The curfew will be lifted daily from 1 pm to 4 pm for women only. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 12,759, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. (ANI)

