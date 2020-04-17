Kerala to implement 'odd-even' for vehicles after April 20 : CM Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said that the 'Odd-Even' system for vehicles will be implemented in the state with partial restrictions after April 20. "Odd-Even system for vehicles will be implemented in the state after April 20 in districts with partial restrictions. Also, the concession will be given to vehicles driven by women," said Vijayan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government will seek the Centre's permission to club the state's districts in four zones. The districts with the maximum number of COVID-19 cases of Kasargode, Kannur, Malappuram, Kozhikode-will be combined to make the first zone. In this zone, the lockdown should be continued strictly without any relaxation till May 3.

In the second zone, Pathanamthitta, Ernakulam, Kollam will be included. Hotspot regions will be found within the districts and sealed.In the third zone, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Thrissur, Wayanad districts will be included. Partial relaxation will be given to this zone.

While in the fourth zone, Kottayam and Idukki with no COVID 19 cases will be included.Kerala government will seek the central government's permission to do the same. According to the data provided by the Kerala government as of Thursday evening, there are 394 COVID-19 cases in the state, out of which 147 are active cases.

While 245 people have recovered, two deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.