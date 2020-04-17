Count of coronavirus cases in MP reaches 1,299

With 361 persons testing positive on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh climbed to 1,299, health officials said. Eight more deaths were reported in past 24 hours, taking the death toll of COVID-19 patients to 63 in MP, according to state health officials.

According to reports so far, the virus has now expanded its footprint to 26 out of 52 districts of the state. Indore has reported the highest 842 cases in the state with 298 new cases being reported since Wednesday, health officials said.

In Bhopal, 29 more cases were reported, which took the tally of COVID-19 patients in the state capital to 196, officials said. With 17 more persons testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, the number of cases in Khandwa has gone up to 33, fourth highest in state after Indore, Bhopal and Khargone, said health officials.

Of 63 deaths in the state on account of COVID-19, 47 were reported in Indore alone. Five persons have died in Bhopal, six in Ujjain, three in Khargone and one each in Chhindwara and Dewas.

Indore's Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said eight more persons including two brothers died in Indore. Of these eight people, five died on Thursday while reports of three other persons came after their death last week.

Apart from Indore and Bhopal, Morena district has recorded 14 cases, Jabalpur 13 (one new), Ujjain 30, Hoshangabad 16, Khargone 39, Barwani 22, Raisen 08 (four new), Gwalior six, Khandwa 33 (17 new), Dewas 17 (two new), Sheopur 03, Vidisha 13, Chhindwara 04, Satna two, Dhar 6 (three new), Shivpuri two, Ratlam 12, Shajapur 5 (one new), Mandsaur 07 (five new), Agar Malwa 4 (one new) and Betul, Tikamgarh, Alirajput and Sagar one each, health officials said. One patient hails from another state.

So far 65 patients have recovered and returned home, the officials said. The health officials also said that 405 containment areas have been declared across the affected cities in the state.

PTI ADU HWP MAS LAL KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.