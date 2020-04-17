Left Menu
Nagpur Municipal Corporation covers lakhs of people in COVID-19 survey

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has so far covered lakhs of houses and people in its door-to-door coronavirus survey, said an official on Thursday.

ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2020 00:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 00:46 IST
Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur.. Image Credit: ANI

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has so far covered lakhs of houses and people in its door-to-door coronavirus survey, said an official on Thursday. "The corporation is conducting door-to-door survey on coronavirus in Nagpur and is collecting information about their different diseases. This began on March 25, 2020. Apart from this, those who can be vulnerable to the virus are also being listed in the survey like senior citizens," said Tukaram Mundhe, Municipal Commissioner, Nagpur.

They are not only covering COVID-19 cases but also diseases like diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis and cardiovascular diseases. Mundhe said that Nagpur Municipal Corporation has so far covered 24 lakh people of city and more than 5.67 lakh houses in its door-to-door survey.

"The survey has brought a lot of data on which we are acting. We got more than 2400 fever cases and more than 2,000 TB cases. We have guided them," he said. Along with medical information, travel history of people is also being collected.

He said the survey is being carried out under the guidelines issued by the Maharashtra government. The NMC has adopted an 'Incident Response System', multi-pronged strategy to combat COVID-19. Innovative approaches include comprehensive survey, contact tracking systems, coronavirus war room, control room, multiple helpline numbers and apps for grievance redressal. (ANI)

