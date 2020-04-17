Two more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Meghalaya government on Friday said that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Both are family members of the first COVID-19 patient, the state government said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are seven coronavirus cases in Meghalaya including one death. (ANI)

