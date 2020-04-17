Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya

Meghalaya government on Friday said that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

ANI | Shillong (Meghalaya) | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:32 IST
Two more COVID-19 cases in Meghalaya
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya government on Friday said that two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state.

Both are family members of the first COVID-19 patient, the state government said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are seven coronavirus cases in Meghalaya including one death. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese police arrest 42 for mask production violations

Chinese police have arrested 42 people for hoarding and driving up the price of the cloth material used to make face masks, as well as illegally producing shoddy and inferior material for resale. The Ministry of Public Security said in a st...

Alex Carey hopeful of playing Test cricket for Australia

Wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey has said that he is hopeful of becoming good enough to play the longest format of the game for Australia. Carey has been in good form over the past few seasons in Australias domestic competition, Sheffield S...

Two recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, receive warm send-off from medical staff

Two people undergoing treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from a hospital here following their recovery, authorities said on Friday. Doctors and other medical support staff were seen giving a heartwarming farewell to the two at t...

Myanmar to free almost 25,000 prisoners in New Year amnesty: president

Myanmar will release almost 25,000 prisoners in an amnesty to mark the traditional New Year, the presidents office said on Friday.President Win Myint said 24,896 people jailed across the country, including 87 foreigners, would be freed unco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020