25 migrant workers in Meghalaya walk 62 km amid lockdown, sent to relief camp

PTI | Tura | Updated: 17-04-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 09:57 IST
A group of 25 migrant workers, who travelled around 62 km on foot amid the nationwide lockdown, were held at a check gate in North Garo Hills district of Meghalaya while they were trying to enter Assam, their home state, a police officer said on Friday. The group, which include four women and as many children, started their arduous journey from the coal-rich village of Shallang in West Khasi Hills district a few days ago in the hope of reaching home.

"The workers hail from Goalpara district of Assam. They used internal routes and jungles to avoid being detected by policemen at various check points. But, the team were finally stopped at the Dainadubi check gate," North Garo Hills police chief Abraham T Sangma said.

The district administration has taken them to a relief camp and provided food and shelter, officials said. The group will stay there till movement of people between states is allowed again, they said.

Many such workers from West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills have earlier been spotted at Dainadubi and they have been taken to various relief camps, officials said. "We will take a decision after April 20. For now, they will be sheltered in relief camps," North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner S C Sadhu said.

Lockdown norms are expected to be relaxed after April 20..

