Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 4 pc to 3.75 pc

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from four per cent to 3.75 per cent in a bid to inject liquidity in financial markets. However, the repo rate remains unchanged.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-04-2020 10:57 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 10:57 IST
RBI reduces reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from 4 pc to 3.75 pc
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressing media on Friday. . Image Credit: ANI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today reduced the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points from four per cent to 3.75 per cent in a bid to inject liquidity in financial markets. However, the repo rate remains unchanged. This comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent countrywide lockdown.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the liquidity injection has been 3.2 per cent of GDP since February 6 to March 27. "The RBI has been taking pro-active measures and monitoring the situation closely. The contraction in exports at 34.6 per cent has been much worse than 2008-09 global financial crisis," Das said.

He said that India is expected to post a "sharp turnaround" by growing at 7.4 per cent in 2020-21. "For 2020-21, International Monetary Fund projects sizable reshaped recoveries, close to 9 percentage points for the global GDP. India is expected to post a sharp turnaround and resume its pre-COVID, pre-slowdown trajectory by growing at 7.4 per cent in 2020-21," the RBI Governor said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Wuhan revises COVID-19 stats, death toll increases by 1,290

Beijing China, April 17 SputnikANI The authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - have recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 an...

Humour most important in getting through difficult situations, says Neesham

Known for his tongue-in-cheek take on life and cricket, New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham feels focussing on the funny side of things helps him cope with difficult situations like the COVID-19 pandemic currently sweeping through the wor...

3 held in Assam for siphoning off foodgrains meant for poor

Three persons have been arrested in connection with siphoning off rice and flour wheat meant for the poor in Hailakandi district of South Assam, police said. District Superintendent of Policel Pabindra Kumar Nath said a huge quantity of ric...

Guatemala official: 44 deportees tested positive for virus

Forty-four Guatemalans deported on one flight from the United States this week have tested positive for COVID-19, a Guatemalan government official with knowledge of the situation said, amid rising rejection of deportees due to virus fears. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020