Now Penguin Random House India launches ebook store on Amazon Kindle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:12 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:12 IST
In a good news for house-bound bibliophiles, publishing group Penguin Random House India on Friday announced the launch of its first exclusive ebook store with Amazon Kindle. Readers will find over 400 bestselling titles available on Amazon India website at discounted prices. It will include award-winning work by authors like Sudha Murty, Arundhati Roy, Ravinder Singh, Durjaya Datta, Sadhguru, Gaur Gopal Das and Khushwant Singh, the publisher said in a statement.

Even though reading has found more takers in the age of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown starting March 24, getting hold of new books has been a challenge since many e-commerce websites are prioritizing deliveries to essential products and delivery of physical books has been affected. In these uncertain times, e-books are gaining new popularity as a convenient, accessible and safe way to keep one occupied, entertained and fulfilled. "India is an up and coming market in eBook consumption and we are confident that with over 500 million internet users, there is definite potential that more people can take to reading ebooks.

"Initiatives built on ebooks can bring the spotlight on a mode of reading, which in addition to being safe and easily accessible, is also more affordable and comes with additional features that make reading more pleasurable and informational," said Niti Kumar, SVP, marketing, digital and communications at Penguin Random House India..

