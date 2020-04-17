Sweet shop owners in Bengal hopeful of making profit after extended lockdown ease

Sweetmeat makers in West Bengal have welcomed the state government's decision to allow their shops to operate from 8 am to 4pm, an extension from its earlier noon-4pm window, amid the lockdown imposed by the government to combat COVID-19. Several confectioners, who were sceptical about opening their outlets for just four hours, fearing more losses, will now confidently lift shutters in the next two to three days, West Bengal Sweetmeat Shop Owners' Association Secretary Jagannath Ghosh said.

"There are around one lakh sweet shops in Bengal. Just about 30 per cent shops were doing business since March 31 (when the 4-hour order was issued), trying to recover the cost incurred. The new notification will encourage more owners to open their outlets. By Sunday, 50 per cent shops will lift shutters and hopefully make profit. "I say 50 per cent as employees of many sweet shops have returned to their villages and the owners will find it extremely difficult to run the show without them," Ghosh said.

Dhiman Chandra Das, the owner of popular confectionery 'K C Das', said he would have to make arrangements for the safety of customers and staffers over the next three days. "We need to clean the entire premises and make adequate provisions for sanitisers and hand wipes before starting operations. Hopefully, we will be able to offset the mounting losses during the morning hours, when more people are out on the streets to buy essentials," he said.

The government, in a notification on April 16 said "in continuation of the order dated March 30, it is hereby noted that sweetmeat shops (mistir dokan) may be open from 8 am to 4 pm" from now on. The notification clearly spelt out that only takeaway services will be allowed for dry sweets.

Ghosh said all shops have been asked to abide by the lockdown norms, and customers will not be allowed to crowd the counters. "Our members will adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. Customers will not be entertained if they do not maintain social distancing rules," Ghosh added.

