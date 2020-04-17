Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sweet shop owners in Bengal hopeful of making profit after extended lockdown ease

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-04-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 12:35 IST
Sweet shop owners in Bengal hopeful of making profit after extended lockdown ease

Sweetmeat makers in West Bengal have welcomed the state government's decision to allow their shops to operate from 8 am to 4pm, an extension from its earlier noon-4pm window, amid the lockdown imposed by the government to combat COVID-19. Several confectioners, who were sceptical about opening their outlets for just four hours, fearing more losses, will now confidently lift shutters in the next two to three days, West Bengal Sweetmeat Shop Owners' Association Secretary Jagannath Ghosh said.

"There are around one lakh sweet shops in Bengal. Just about 30 per cent shops were doing business since March 31 (when the 4-hour order was issued), trying to recover the cost incurred. The new notification will encourage more owners to open their outlets. By Sunday, 50 per cent shops will lift shutters and hopefully make profit. "I say 50 per cent as employees of many sweet shops have returned to their villages and the owners will find it extremely difficult to run the show without them," Ghosh said.

Dhiman Chandra Das, the owner of popular confectionery 'K C Das', said he would have to make arrangements for the safety of customers and staffers over the next three days. "We need to clean the entire premises and make adequate provisions for sanitisers and hand wipes before starting operations. Hopefully, we will be able to offset the mounting losses during the morning hours, when more people are out on the streets to buy essentials," he said.

The government, in a notification on April 16 said "in continuation of the order dated March 30, it is hereby noted that sweetmeat shops (mistir dokan) may be open from 8 am to 4 pm" from now on. The notification clearly spelt out that only takeaway services will be allowed for dry sweets.

Ghosh said all shops have been asked to abide by the lockdown norms, and customers will not be allowed to crowd the counters. "Our members will adhere to the guidelines issued by the government. Customers will not be entertained if they do not maintain social distancing rules," Ghosh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses ...

Trump unveils guidelines to reopen America, lets governors to take call on lifting curbs in states

US President Donald Trump has unveiled a three-phase plan to reopen the worlds largest economy, jolted by the COVID-19 pandemic, that allows governors to gradually ease the crippling lockdown in their states. His announcement came on a da...

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic cancer drug

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Friday said it has received final nod from the US health regulator to market generic Erlotinib tablets used for treatment of cancer. The company has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Admi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020