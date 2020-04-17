Union Minister Sadananda Gowda says India has sufficient stock of medicines, fertilizers

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Friday said that the country has sufficient stock of medicines and fertilizers and the citizens need not panic. Gowda, who is Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, said that the government assesses domestic requirements of medicines and fertilizers on a daily basis.

"As of now, there is no problem of Hydroxychloroquine. Every day we assess what is the requirement for domestic consumption and what is in excess that can be exported. We always maintain stock for 10 days with us. We have sufficient Hydroxychloroquine tablets. People of the country need not to panic... All medicines, personal protection equipment (PPE), masks and sanitiser are in the sufficient quantity, so there is no need to panic," Gowda told ANI. "There is no problem of fertilizers. State governments have sufficient stock of fertilizers. All the factories have started production. We are in touch with the agricultural ministries of the states. We are providing sufficient fertilizer to the farmers of the country," he said.

The minister said that there were some transportation problems in the early days of lockdown but things have become normal now. He further said that the government has plans to tackle any situation. He added that only those items are being exported which are in excess of domestic consumption.

Gowda also appealed to the people to follow lockdown restrictions, including social distancing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.