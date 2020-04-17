Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong makes 10-point demand charter to Delhi govt, seeks help for those in distress due to COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 14:41 IST
Cong makes 10-point demand charter to Delhi govt, seeks help for those in distress due to COVID-19

The Congress on Friday said migrants and daily wagers should be incentivised as it put forth a 10-point demand charter before the Arvind Kejriwal government to help those in distress in the national capital due to COVID-19. The party demanded that fixed power charges be waived off and school fees should not be charged from students, besides payment of salaries of school teachers in aided schools and workers in MSMEs by the government.

Congress senior spokesperson Ajay Maken sought Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), to be notified as regulations, for delivery boys in the national capital to help stop the spread of the deadly virus through them. He said all 89 people who were in touch with a Pizza delivery boy, feared to be infected with the virus, and have been quarantined should be immediately tested.

Addressing a press conference through video-conferencing, Maken said testing should be ramped up in the national capital and asked whether Delhi had entered the community transmission stage-3 of the virus as 135 people have been kept "under investigation". The former Delhi Congress chief said migrants should be incentivised in Delhi and in other towns as they are the backbone of any city and demanded that they be given Rs 7,500 per month immediately to help them cope with the crisis.

"Migrants are the backbone of any city and hence they should be incentivised to make them feel safe in Delhi and other towns," maken said. He also demanded payment of ration for two months to the poor and vulnerable, besides advance payment of pension to senior citizens and widows and risk allowance to sanitation and frontline health workers.

Maken also asked for an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 to all unemployed in the national capital..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia lauds locals for making 'Operation SHIELD' successful

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that apart from Rajouri Garden, Operation SHIELD has become successful in two more hotspots -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur in the national capital. The Deputy Chief Minister al...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Super-charged stocks race toward second weekly gain

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards a second straight week of gains on Friday after President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.The bulls w...

Waste not, want not: Hong Kong cafe zeros in on reducing trash

A zero food waste cafe in Hong Kong is trying to tackle the financial hubs escalating trash problem by providing meals that are fully compostable, such as vegetables and herb flatbreads, and packaging that is turned into fertiliser.MANAs ec...

Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

Kuwait has started processing applications from Indian workers under the amnesty scheme declared by its government in view of difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020