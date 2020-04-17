Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apache helicopter carries out safe landing west of Indora in Punjab

The captain of the aircraft took correct and prompt actions to recover the helicopter safely.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indora | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:00 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:00 IST
Apache helicopter carries out safe landing west of Indora in Punjab
All crew on board the helicopter are safe and there has been no damage to any property.  Image Credit: ANI

On 17 Apr 20, an Apache helicopter of the IAF got airborne from Pathankot Airbase. The helicopter, after approx 1 hr of flying had indications of a critical failure and carried out a safe landing west of Indora, Punjab. The captain of the aircraft took correct and prompt actions to recover the helicopter safely. All crew on board the helicopter are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft will be recovered after necessary rectification.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NCERT's alternative academic calendar released to provide guidelines to teachers

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Bosch India pledges Rs 50 cr to combat COVID-19 spread

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advertising post-COVID 19: Disruption to change dynamics, increased focus on ROMI

... ...

Sensationalization of predictions on COVID 19 pandemic by media competing with fake news

Sensational presentation of COVID 19 predictions in a section of media exposes their desperate attempts to be in limelight. Although the scientists are updating data and revising predictions in light of changing response of the governments ...

Lockdown effective to control COVID 19 outbreak revealed data analysis

Comparative data analysis of COVID 19 cases in five major countries China, the US, Germany, Italy and India, reveal that timely lockdown has been effective in controlling the outbreak of disease. ...

Videos

Latest News

Manish Sisodia lauds locals for making 'Operation SHIELD' successful

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said that apart from Rajouri Garden, Operation SHIELD has become successful in two more hotspots -- Vasundhara Enclave and Khichripur in the national capital. The Deputy Chief Minister al...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Super-charged stocks race toward second weekly gain

World stock markets made a super-charged sprint towards a second straight week of gains on Friday after President Donald Trump laid out plans to gradually reopen the coronavirus-hit U.S. economy following similar moves elsewhere.The bulls w...

Waste not, want not: Hong Kong cafe zeros in on reducing trash

A zero food waste cafe in Hong Kong is trying to tackle the financial hubs escalating trash problem by providing meals that are fully compostable, such as vegetables and herb flatbreads, and packaging that is turned into fertiliser.MANAs ec...

Kuwait processing applications from Indians under amnesty scheme: MEA

Kuwait has started processing applications from Indian workers under the amnesty scheme declared by its government in view of difficulties caused by the coronavirus outbreak, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020