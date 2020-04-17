Apache helicopter carries out safe landing west of Indora in Punjab

On 17 Apr 20, an Apache helicopter of the IAF got airborne from Pathankot Airbase. The helicopter, after approx 1 hr of flying had indications of a critical failure and carried out a safe landing west of Indora, Punjab. The captain of the aircraft took correct and prompt actions to recover the helicopter safely. All crew on board the helicopter are safe and there has been no damage to any property. The aircraft will be recovered after necessary rectification.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.