Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 2:51 p.m.

COVID-19 patient dies of multiple ailments at AIIMS, Patna; Bihar coronavirus toll goes up to two. 1:59 p.m.

Scores throng former PM H D Deve Gowda's grandson's wedding venue ignoring lockdown norms. 1:08 pm.

Karnataka reports 38 new cases, total number of infections rises to 353. 12:44 p.m.

COVID-19 could cause hundreds of thousands of additional child deaths: UN. 12:03 p.m.

Karnataka scales up COVID-19 tests 5 times to 1,500 per day. 11:49 a.m.

92 new coronavirus cases surface in Gujarat,; total cases over 1,000. 11:31 a.m.

Two more die due to coronavirus in Gujarat, death toll reaches 38 in the state. 11:06 a.m.

Set up task force for economic revival in Uttar Pradesh; provide relief to farmers, labourers: Priyanka Gandhi to UP CM. 9:53 a.m.

Coronavirus positive man dies in Rajasthan, 38 fresh virus cases in state. 9:52 a.m.

Death toll due to COVID-19 touches 437; cases climb to 13,387. 9:42 a.m.

Record 4,591 Americans die in last 24 hours due to COVID-19. 9:40 a.m.

3 more test coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh; tally 36. 9:24 a.m.

Six-month-old girl among three fresh COVID-19 cases in Bihar, total reaches 83. 9:07 a.m.

Coronavirus-hit Chinese economy shrinks 6.8 percent in first quarter of 2020, worst since 1976. 9:02 a.m.

US provides nearly USD 5.9 million in health assistance to India on COVID-19..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.