J-K: 2 terrorists involved in recent attack on police party killed in encounter

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dachan area of Kishtwar on Friday.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 15:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dachan area of Kishtwar on Friday. "Police, Army, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) forces were deployed in the difficult terrain on a tip-off. Two weapons have been recovered from the killed terrorists," said the Inspector-General of Police, Jammu.

These two terrorists were involved in a recent incident wherein a Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed while another suffered grievous injuries after being attacked while on patrolling duty at the upper area of Kishtwar on Monday. The SPOs - Pashid Iqbal and Vishal Singh - both posted at SOG Police Post Tander, Dachhan, Kishtwar had gone to the upper areas for patrolling.

They were attacked by two people, both the attackers had fled from the spot. The attackers are residents of village Tander, Dachhan. (ANI)

