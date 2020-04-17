Tiger found dead in UP's Chitrakoot district

Tiger found dead in UP's Chitrakoot districtPTI | Banda | Updated: 17-04-2020 16:39 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 16:39 IST
The body of an adult male tiger was found in the Majhgawan forest area of neighbouring Chitrakoot district on Friday morning, a forest official said
There were injury marks on the body suggesting that it was attacked by another tiger, Forest Ranger Ramesh Yadav said
This is the first incident of a clash between tigers in the area and is a matter of grave concern, he said Forest department employees have been asked to remain alert, Yadav added.
