Tiger found dead in UP's Chitrakoot district

The body of an adult male tiger was found in the Majhgawan forest area of neighbouring Chitrakoot district on Friday morning, a forest official said

There were injury marks on the body suggesting that it was attacked by another tiger, Forest Ranger Ramesh Yadav said

This is the first incident of a clash between tigers in the area and is a matter of grave concern, he said Forest department employees have been asked to remain alert, Yadav added.

