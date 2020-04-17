Left Menu
Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 17 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern region at 5 pm. . MDS2 KA-VIRUS-TESTS Karnataka scales up COVID-19 tests 5 times to 1,500 per day Bengaluru: Karnataka has scaled up the number of coronovirus tests by five times, said a key Minister, who regretted that some of those who died due to COVID-19 pandemic could have saved their lives had they opted to avail the treatment early. .

MDS4 KA-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19: Karnataka reports 38 new cases, total number of infections rises to 353 Bengaluru: A staggering 38 new positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of affected in the state to 353, the Health department said on Friday. . MDS5 KA-VIRUS-DEVEGOWDA FAMILY MARRIAGE Scores throng former PM's grandson's wedding venue ignoring lockdown norms Bengaluru: Scores of people thronged a farmhouse to get a glimpse of the wedding of former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo, H D Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, ignoring appeals not to visit the venue in view of the ongoing lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. .

MDS7 AP-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 tally rises to 572 in AP with 38 new cases Amaravati: The coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh continued their upward surge as 38 more people tested positive, taking the total to 572 on Friday. . MDS8 KA-LOCKDOWN-TEMPLE FESTIVAL Scores attend temple chariot festival in Karna village, 5 held Bengaluru: Violating the lockdown norms, the chariot festival of a local Lord Shiva temple was organised with the participation of a large number of devotees in Kalaburagi district, a COVID-19 hotspot in Karnataka, police said on Friday.PTI SS PTI PTI.

